Foul play not suspected in the death of Birmingham-Southern basketball player Colin Glover

Birmingham-Southern College basketball player Colin Joshua Glover died Friday at a local hospital. He was 21 years old.

Trussville police and firefighters were called to a house on Highland Trace and found Glover unresponsive, according to reports. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of Glover’s death was not known Saturday and an autopsy will be conducted, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said. “Foul play is not suspected,” according to the coroner.

Birmingham-Southern announced Glover’s death on its Facebook page. “Today, the Birmingham-Southern community Grieves with the Glover family on the passing of men’s basketball student-athlete Colin Glover.”

“Colin was a tremendous student, a hard-working athlete, and exceptional teammate,” Birmingham-Southern Athletic Director Kyndall Waters and head men’s basketball Coach Chris Graves said in a joint statement. “We are praying for his family, including his twin brother Cam, who is also a member of the BSC men’s basketball team. We pray for peace and comfort for the Glover family, BSC men’s basketball, and all those that Colin impacted.”

Glover played basketball at Hewitt-Trussville High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. He transferred to Birmingham-Southern from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was on the Dean’s List.

The BSC sophomore guard was a Southern Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll selection and played in 19 games for the Panthers during the 2021-22 season.