Foudy, Beasley, Martino, Wileman to lead US Soccer coverage on HBO Max, TNT

Julie Foudy, DaMarcus Beasley, Shannon Boxx and Kyle Martino will feature as analysts and Luke Wileman will serve as lead play-by-play announcer for US Women’s and men’s national team coverage under the new deal with HBO Max and TNT, Warner Media announced Tuesday . Here’s what you need to know:

Foudy, a former USWNT captain, helped lead the US to two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals during her 17-year career. She is currently an Analyst with ESPN.

Beasley and Boxx were both inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2022. Beasley recorded 126 caps in his 16-year USMNT career, while Boxx appeared in 195 games for the USWNT from 2003-15.

Martino, a former MLS Rookie of the Year with eight international caps, served as a studio and game analyst for NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League from 2013-20.

Wileman has served as TSN’s lead MLS broadcaster for years and called games for multiple Women’s World Cups and the Olympics. He’ll continue to call MLS games for TSN, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Backstory

Last March, US Soccer announced an eight-year deal with Turner Sports and HBO for its English-language media rights that begins this year. The Federation will receive between $25 million and $27 million annually for the English-language rights, The Athletic reported when the deal was announced.

Under the new agreement, “high-profile matches” will air on TNT or TBS and more than 20 matches in total (approximately half of which will also be on TV) will live stream on HBO Max each year. Bleacher Report, owned by Turner, has digital and highlight rights. Both Turner and HBO are under the Warner Media umbrella.

The World Cup is not included in the US media rights package. Those rights are held by Fox Sports for the 2023 Women’s and 2026 Men’s World Cups. Turner has the rights to US Soccer properties, which include men’s and women’s national team friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup and US men’s and women’s national team World Cup qualifiers.

US Soccer’s previous contract was with ESPN and Fox Sports.

What to expect from Wileman

Wileman has become the voice for soccer broadcasts in Canada, calling such iconic games as Toronto FC’s MLS Cup win over the Seattle Sounders in 2017 with a trademark Poignant Cadence and an eye for detail and empathy. Wileman is respected for his thoughtful takes on the game and rarely gives into hyperbole.

He’s at his best when he lets the game itself speak volumes: if the atmosphere in the stadium itself is building, Wileman will take his time with calls and let the crowd do their work, which in turn brings the viewer inside the stadium. — Cloke

(Photo of Mallory Swanson: Vincent Carchietta/USA Today)