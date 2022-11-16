Foster teens benefit from Tea3 Golf Tournament

Tea3 Foundation recently Hosted a golf tournament and dinner and designated Friends of San Pasqual Academy as the beneficiary of this event. It was held at The Farms Golf Club at Rancho Santa Fe and was attended by many. Committee members of Tea3 Foundation include Deana Carter, Sandra den Uijl, Sandra Dicicio and Gina Jordan.

The evening speaker was a graduate of San Pasqual Academy. This individual entered Foster care and was placed at San Pasqual Academy when she was in the seventh grade. She attended high school at San Pasqual Academy and thrived. She participated in sports, attended proms, special holiday parties, was involved in music and art programs, and more. After graduation, she received a scholarship and attended a four-year university. During the Summers and holiday breaks, she returned “home” and lived in the Transitional Cottages that are for graduates to reside in when the dorms are closed. She received her college degree and is now enrolled in a Master’s program at National University.

All these experiences and opportunities were made possible by the donors and supporters of Friends of San Pasqual Academy. She spoke on how Friends of San Pasqual Academy’s generous donors changed her life and how she could not have had these opportunities if it were not for these wonderful individuals. She felt cared for, loved and important. She is a highly successful adult due to so many caring people, who continue to make a huge difference in her life.

The funds raised by the Tea3 golf tournament will provide other Foster students and graduates of San Pasqual Academy to have these same successes. Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been caring for the Foster teens of San Pasqual Academy for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org.

Currently, Friends of San Pasqual is planning a Thanksgiving Dinner Party, Holiday Party, New Year’s Eve Party, a volleyball team and football team Sports Awards Banquet and more. They are grateful for all the support and for so many wonderful individuals who are dedicated in caring for these deserving Foster teens. To support the Foster students and graduates of San Pasqual Academy, donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.