Fossil Free Penn protesters Storm field during Homecoming football game, halting play for over an hour

Several protesters were arrested on the field. Credit: Michael Palacios

As Penn football played to maintain their undefeated record at the Homecoming game on Saturday, another team of students rushed onto the field with their own goals.

Right before the second half of the game began, a group of over 60 student protesters involved with Fossil Free Penn ran onto Franklin Field during Penn’s Oct. 22 game against Yale, aiming to delay the game and push the University administration to meet the group’s demands.

FFP has been camping on Penn’s College Green for over five weeks, and the group has remained Resolute in calling for its three main demands: a public commitment from Penn toward preserving the University City Townhomes, total fossil fuel divestment, and making payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, to Philadelphia public schools.

The protesters carried three banners with their demands and led chants — asking the crowd “Whose side are you on?”

Penn administrators and open expression observers went onto the field, took pictures of protesters, and asked them to leave. Police, meanwhile, stayed on the sidelines with zip-tie handcuffs in hand.

While some members of the crowd applauded and held up FFP’s Flyers in support of the demonstration, many in the crowd booed the protesters and chanted “Get off the field.”

University spokesperson Ron Ozio did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

After 35 minutes of being on the field, a group of protesters were ushered off the field peacefully — a smaller group remained on the field with their banners.

After 50 minutes, police officers began apprehending student protesters with zip-tie cuffs and escorting them off the field as many in the crowd cheered.

Later in the afternoon, organizers will host a press conference on College Green at 4 pm, according to an FFP press release.

The encampment began on Sept. 14, and students have continued their protest despite alleged intimidation from University administrators and harsh weather conditions.

On their Instagram beginning Oct. 5, the group had been publicizing this demonstration as the “biggest FFP Protest ever.” Throughout this semester, student activists and community groups have held several other demonstrations during Penn President Liz Magill’s inauguration and welcome events.

Most recently during Magill’s academic procession on Oct. 21 — ahead of her inauguration ceremony — a dozen protesters associated with the Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes stood by the entrance to the ceremony and demanded that Penn take action.

Sign up for our newsletter Get our newsletter, The Daily Pennsylvaniandelivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

Protestors there told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they planned on continuing to attend University events until administrators commit to the preservation of the UC Townhomes. Currently, Residents of the Townhomes are set to be evicted on Dec. 27.

Earlier this semester, the Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes also organized a Protest that interrupted Magill’s Convocation speech. Magill ended Convocation abruptly, and students later reported that they faced disciplinary action for their alleged involvement.

Senior Reporter Jared Mitovich contributed reporting.