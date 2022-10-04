Fortner Adds Four to Staff – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball head Coach Nell Fortner announced the additions of four new staff members on Tuesday. Joining the Yellow Jackets are Becca Bornhorst (assistant director of external operations/NIL liaison), Greg Callan (director of Scouting and video operations), Kylee Smith (director of creative content and brand manager) and Lauren James (graduate manager).

Bornhorst arrives on The Flats after serving as the Assistant Athletic director for Women’s basketball at Xavier this past year. At Xavier, Bornhorst managed all team travel logistics, daily team schedules, community Outreach and Volunteer activities, and Supervised Graduate assistants. Additionally, she oversaw the team operating budget and served as the staff liaison with academics, alumni and donor relations, internal operations, compliance and marketing. Prior to her stint at Xavier, Bornhorst spent three years at IUPUI as the director of Women’s basketball operations and creative services. A four-year Women’s basketball letterwinner at Butler (2009-13), Bornhorst was a team Captain and an Atlantic 10 Academic Honor Roll recipient, as well as a three-time Horizon League Academic Honor Roll member. She graduated from Butler with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism in 2013 before earning a Master’s of sport management from Texas Tech in 2019.

With over eight years of experience in video production, Callan spent last year as the girls’ varsity head basketball coach at United Nations International School. Prior to his head coaching role, Callan was the digital media specialist at Democracy Prep Public Schools, producing, shooting and editing all promotional videos and photography for the charter school network. During the summers since 2002, he has served as a video coordinator and support staff member for USA Basketball. With the national organization, Callan Assisted with daily operational needs and game film. Callan began his career in video production as the video coordinator at the University of Colorado from 2007-11. He earned a Bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Colorado in 2020.

Smith arrives on The Flats following a four-year professional overseas basketball career competing in Germany, Australia and Ireland. As the owner and founder of Joyfueled Social, she helped small businesses grow their brand presence through social media. Smith’s company focused on creative strategy and development of social media marketing efforts, including full content creation, execution and analysis for clients. A 2017 Graduate of Belmont University with a Bachelor of business administration, Smith was a recipient of the Jim McKay NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship to continue her educational endeavors. She earned a Master’s of sport administration from Belmont University in 2019 after finishing her basketball career at Belmont in 2018.

A four-year letterwinner at Taylor University, James appeared in 120 games for the Trojans. She averaged 15.6 points and 13.1 points per game in her final two seasons and capped her collegiate career shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point distance. James surpassed the 1,000-career points mark her senior season, was tabbed NAIA third-team All-American as a junior and was a two-time All-Crossroads League first team honoree. While with the Trojans, James also served as an Assistant in the Athletic department, working with the Athletic director, sports information office and coaches. She has held two internship positions, most recently with the Indiana Pacers as an analytics intern where she compiled statistics and data for standardized reports. Previously, James was a research and development intern with the San Francisco 49ers. James earned Bachelor of science degrees in Mathematics and computer science from Taylor University in 2022. She is currently Pursuing a Master’s of science in analytics at Georgia Tech.

