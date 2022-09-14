Fortinet Championship 2022 picks, predictions, best bets, odds: Golf expert says avoid Corey Conners this week

Max Homa’s career season started last year in Napa, Calif., and he’ll try to duplicate that success starting Thursday at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. Homa went 19-under par on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa last fall, shooting a 7-under 65 on Sunday to beat Maverick McNealy by one stroke. Homa won the Wells Fargo later in the season and made the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career, finishing fifth in the final standings. Homa, who played collegiately at Cal, and Stanford product McNealy are among a strong California contingent who will kick off their 2022-23 seasons at Silverado. Rookie of the Year nominee Sahith Theegala, 2019 Fortinet Winner Cameron Champ and fan favorite Rickie Fowler are among the other natives of the Golden State scheduled to compete. Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, is the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 16, followed by Homa (22nd) and Corey Conners (25th).

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf Writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a Weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his Outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 Fortinet Championship expert Picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Conners, even though the Canadian’s iron game is among the best on tour. He was second on tour in greens in regulation last season, Landing it on the putting surface 71.9% of the time. Conners also ranked fifth in strokes gained off the tee and 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green. But that’s where things broke down, as he was 131st around the green and 136th putting, which kept him from being a consistent contender. He missed five cuts, compared to four top-10 finishes, in his 25 appearances in 2021-22. They haven’t played Silverado since 2019.

On the other hand, Homa was in contention regularly last season behind a strong all-around game. That balance was evident at Silverado last fall, as he was in the top 20 in greens in regulation and putting and second in strokes gained tee-to-green. He finished the season 25th off the tee, 24th tee-to-green and 27th putting, and that consistency led to his career year. The 31-year-old finished in the top 25 in 15 of his 24 tournaments in 2021-22, posting five top-10s. They ranked 23rd in scoring average (69.972) and 40th in birdie average (3.94 per round). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Fortinet Championship golf Picks

2022 Fortinet Championship odds, field, top contenders

