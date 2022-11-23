Fort, Riverheads grads help Richard Bland win national volleyball title

When Lani Goggin finished her high school volleyball career at Fort Defiance, she thought that was it. As good as she had been at that level, Goggin had plans to concentrate on academics and not sports in college. She was prepared to give up competitive volleyball.

And then she met Stephanie Champine at a travel tournament. The Richard Bland College Coach told Goggin she was impressed with what she had seen on the court.

“I wasn’t planning on coming to college for volleyball but she sold it so well,” Goggin said. “I thought they were just the most appealing option for me with financial ability and just continuing my volleyball career.”

Goggin was Champine’s first recruit after taking the Richard Bland coaching job.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how far she has come this season,” Champine said.

