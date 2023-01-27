Fort Myers’ Music & Arts Community Center: Musicals, concerts and more

What was it like opening a new performing arts center in the middle of a pandemic?

Andrew Kurtz answers with a smile: “It was really, really, really weird.”

Yet that’s exactly what he did, opening Fort Myers’ Music & Arts Community Center — aka The MACC — for its first shows in January 2021.

Everyone wore face masks. Audiences spread out with lots of open seats and empty aisles for social distancing. And a “full house?” That was about 60 people.

“During the pandemic, if there were 30 people there, we were like, ‘Whoo!Kurtz says and laughs. “’Half sold out!’”

Thankfully, things have changed at The MACC. Some shows get more than 200 people in the 300-seat venue — an active church sanctuary that transforms into a theater for concerts and musicals. And Kurtz thinks this will be the season when they have their first true sellout.

