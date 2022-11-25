Fort Myers Beach Art Association show at Alliance for the Arts | News, Sports, Jobs – FORT MYERS

The Fort Myers Beach Art Association lost their home of more than 50 years off Donora Boulevard and Shell Mound Boulevard to Hurricane Ian but they have found a temporary home at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers.

The Alliance for the Arts, off McGregor Boulevard, has been showcasing the artwork of the Fort Myers Beach Art Association as part of a show that runs through Monday, Nov. 28.

The show features Mostly art completed before Hurricane Ian and features a large amount of plein art taken of familiar places on Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Matlacha.

Many Fort Myers Beach Art Association members lost works of art in their homes and inside the gallery.

Association members have been working inside the studio place provided by the Alliance for the Arts.

The association is raising funds for a new space to call home. Proceeds from the sale of art at the show will go to that endeavour.

Fort Myers Beach Art Association gallery at Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers.

It’s Dec. 3, the Fort Myers Beach Art Association will have mini Masters for sale outside the Alliance for the Arts and other larger artworks. The Alliance for the Arts will also be hosting an arts and crafts show under tents. There will be about 20 local artists and craftsmen, Alliance for the Arts Gallery Manager Emily Radomski.

Radomski said the Alliance for the Arts “kind of adopted” the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. “We’re trying to help how we can because we were lucky,” Radomski said.

All photos by Nathan Mayberg