Fort Myers Beach Art Association holding show at Alliance for the Arts | News, Sports, Jobs – FORT MYERS

Hurricane Ian may have taken away the Fort Myers Beach Art Association Gallery but it hasn’t taken the art away from its members.

On Friday, a special exhibition of artwork from the Fort Myers Beach Art Association will open at the Alliance for the Arts. The show “Sun, Sand and Memories” will be displayed in the members hall of the Alliance for the Arts at 10091 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

A reception will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday to kick off the show. The public is invited to attend.

“All of the artwork depicts favorite places in Southwest Florida the way they were before the hurricane. We hope to have a good turnout tomorrow evening at the reception. The Alliance For the Arts have been so generous in their support of the FMBAA” Fort Myers Beach Art Association President Star Sherwood said.

“All paintings are for sale,” Sherwood said.

The show runs through Nov 28.