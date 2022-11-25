Fort Morgan athlete signs to play men’s volleyball collegiately – The Fort Morgan Times

“I always used to tell my husband ‘it’s an investment, honey, it’s not a cost, it’s an investment,'” recalled Amy Bauer about what she’d tell her husband Thor as they were driving from Fort Morgan to Denver to take their son True to club volleyball practice.

Those 95-mile drives, or investments, have paid off just like she said they would as True signed his National Letter of Intent at the beginning of the month to play D-2 men’s volleyball at Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina.

“It was a big day,” True said of his signing day. “It was just nerve-wracking I’d say; exciting, good nerves.”

The signing was held at Greeley Central High School, where Bauer has been playing for his entire high school career since 2020. Bauer, a senior at Innovative Connections in Fort Morgan, has had an illustrious career as a Wildcat by being named MVP twice, all -conference, all-state Honorable mention last year, and is set to be team caption this upcoming season.

He said his dad provided some extra nerves before his signing event, telling him he would have to give a speech. True said he wasn’t prepared to do such a thing, but luckily just minutes before signing, his dad informed him he was merely joking.

His last high school season will begin in late February and his goal is to make the state championship in late May. They said the Wildcats were two spots away from reaching state last year and falling short of state was “heartbreaking.”

“That’s motivation for this year to go and try hard for this year (to make state),” he said.

Over the summer, he was invited to attend a camp at Erskine after head coach Justin Brubaker saw Bauer’s recruiting profile/highlights online. Bauer called the campus incredible, but moreover at the end of the camp, he was awarded for best attitude and something greater.

“Coach (Brubaker) pulled me aside afterwards and was like ‘True, we’re really interested in you and we want you here on the team,'” Bauer said.

Bauer admitted being across the country at school is going to present some hardships, but said a plus will be not having to drive an hour for practice and games like he does from Fort Morgan to Greeley. His mom said she’s going to miss him and going to his games, but will get to watch his games on the school’s Facebook page.

“I’m really going to miss Greeley Central,” he said. “Not the drives, though. I’m really going to miss the team and just the coaches and the school.”