Fort LeBoeuf hands Warren girls soccer loss | News, Sports, Jobs

WATERFORD — Fort LeBoeuf is on a historic run and Warren’s young girls soccer team is still learning to play together. That equaled a 13-2 non-region loss for the Dragons on Thursday.

Fort LeBoeuf finished undefeated in the regular season a year ago and won its first-ever postseason games in the District 10 2A playoffs.

“They are good, (but) we did not play well,” said Warren Coach Jeremy Bickling, whose Defending D10 3A Champion Dragons are 1-1 early this season. “We gave up a few goals due to communication. We have young players and a few in new positions or starting for the first time. It’s just a going to take time.”

Freshman Meea Irwin scored both goals for Warren, and has four in two games this season.

“There were small positives, even in this match, we can build upon,” said Bickling. “They don’t like to lose, so this will motivate them.”

Georgie Bickling had two assists for Warren, which puts her at 83 career assists, or just one off the WAHS’ school record of 84 set by her sister, Mackenzie.