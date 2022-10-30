Fort Kent boys earn shot at Defending Class C North soccer title

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent boys will have an opportunity to defend their Class C North regional soccer title after a 4-0 shutout over Mount View on Saturday in the semifinal round.

The top seed Warriors will compete in the regional championship against Number 2 Washington Academy, which went 14-0 in the regular season. Fort Kent had one loss to Class B Caribou.

The scoreboard was slow to light up in Fort Kent Saturday until Warrior Wil Roy registered a goal on a Kaden Theriualt assist with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

