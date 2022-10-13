Fort Collins considers interim ‘stretch’ greenhouse gas goal for 2026

At a work session Tuesday night, Fort Collins City Council members looked at past greenhouse gas emissions data and a roadmap to reduce emissions moving forward created by staff to help them determine what to set as an interim climate goal for 2026.

The city currently has the goal of reducing emissions by 80% of the 2005 level by 2030, which was set in 2015, and a longer-term goal to be fully carbon neutral by 2050.

Data from 2021 showed the city is currently 24% below 2005 emission levels.

Community members have been asking the council for months to implement an interim greenhouse gas emissions goal to help keep the city on track to meet the 2030 goal.

As a response to community wants, city staff brought a resolution to council on Aug. 16 asking them to set an interim climate goal and recommend somewhere between the range of 28% and 48% below the 2005 base metric.

