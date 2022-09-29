Fort Caspar meets 20% cost recovery goal; $500K Secured towards museum expansion with help from Association

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed operations at Fort Caspar Museum and heard a presentation on efforts to reduce the subsidy the City of Casper incurs to operate the museum.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the City of Casper spent $390,570 on the operations of the museum but Fort Caspar was able to generate $80,888. Revenues were enough to meet a 20% cost recovery goal for FY 2022 that was set in 2018, Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez told the City Council.

City expenses and museum revenues for the past five fiscal years are shown in the following table:

Fort Caspar Museum subsidy data for FY 2018-FY 2022. (City of Casper)

While the museum met the cost recovery goal for FY 2022, Lopez said staff continue to look for ways to reduce the subsidy further. Lopez’s presentation on Tuesday was one in a series of presentations she is delivering to the City Council regarding subsidized recreational operations in Casper in response to City Council goals to look for ways to reduce subsidies.

Some of the staple events that help the museum generate some revenue include the annual Caspar Collins Day, school tours, Ghost Tours and Candlelight Christmas events. Gift shop sales are another source of revenue, Lopez said Tuesday.

The museum itself receives support from the Fort Caspar Museum Association, a non-profit organization, both in organizing events and in raising money for the museum through donations. Currently, the FCMA is helping raise money for an expansion of the museum to help display more of its collections, particularly a collection from the old Tripeny Drug Store in Casper. Only about 5-6% of the museum’s overall collection is on display at any given time, Lopez noted.

The fundraising effort for the museum expansion has raised about $500,000 in the form of either donations already made or pledges, Lopez told the City Council.

Another example of how the Fort Caspar Museum Association supports the museum is with its annual Ghost Tours that are set to occur again this October. The Tours this year will include some new features giving people options to explore different parts of the fort and try out Paranormal activity equipment.

Working with the Fort Caspar Museum Association to revamp Tours is one way staff on the city side of the museum are working to try and get subsidies. Lopez also pointed to some plans for a hybrid virtual and in-person Candlelight Christmas event as another example.

During her presentation, Lopez noted that 361 people visited the museum during FY 2022 just to visit the gift shop. With most of those visits occurring in winter, Lopez said she suspects people visited looking for unique Christmas gifts and said there may be some opportunities to better market the gift shop and what it has to offer.

Councilmember Kyle Gamroth suggested the museum think about bringing some of the items it has for sale in the gift shop along to booths when participating at events off site.

Another way the museum could reduce the subsidy is if Casper’s Recreation Division moves to pass credit and debit card service fees off onto customers rather than having the city absorb such costs, Lopez said. It is estimated that the city will incur $2,300 paying for card service fees during FY 2023 at the museum.

Other city departments outside of Recreation are preparing the start asking customers to pay card services fees at the direction of City Council, given in a different conversation on Tuesday. As Recreation uses a different point of sales system, the change in those operations is being looked at separately from city functions headquartered in City Hall.

Fort Caspar Museum gets a lot of support from volunteers from the Fort Caspar Museum Association for things like the identification of grant funding opportunities and grant application writing, Lopez said. Fort Caspar Museum also plans to continue partnering with the Casper College Museum Studies program which provides interns. Maximizing help from volunteers is another way the museum is looking for ways to help reduce the subsidy, Lopez said.

Improving marketing of the museum is another area city staff is looking into, Lopez said. Gamroth said he thinks getting the museum its own dedicated, expanded website would be a good step if possible as it currently only has a webpage on the city’s website.

In addition to marketing exhibits, events and the gift shop, Lopez said she hopes to find ways to better get the word out that the museum has a multipurpose room available for rent. The city is investing in some audio-video technology Improvements that will allow live-streaming options in the room for conferences or meetings of any type.

The museum also plans to continue looking for opportunities through its partnerships with not only the Fort Caspar Museum Association but also groups like Visit Casper, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, the Wyoming Archaeological Society and a list of others.

Lopez also walked the City Council through some different scenarios in the case that the City Council were to cut funding for the museum. Cuts would likely lead to a reduction or elimination of free educational programming the museum is able to offer and significant admission rate increases.

City staff also explored the possibility of reducing the subsidy by closing seasonally or one day per week during the busy season. However, Lopez said these do not appear to be good options as the majority of the museum’s costs are on Utility and its small three person staff.

Power cannot simply be shut off in the winter to reduce utility costs as the museum needs to be heated to help preserve artifacts.

In terms of staff, Lopez said a reduction in full-time staff would make it extremely difficult to operate the museum as a museum.

With Lopez having talked about Pursuing more grant funding opportunities during her presentation, Council member Jai-Ayla Southerland asked if the museum staff has the capacity to find and apply for more grants. With only three full-time employees, Lopez said there are limits to how much grant writing can be done, but that the museum is fortunate to get support from the Fort Caspar Museum Association in identifying and helping apply for grants.

Gamroth asked whether the museum has ever tried working with ServeWyoming to get help from volunteers. While there have been some concerns about working with such organizations in the past, Lopez said staff has looked at some agencies that provide volunteers and will be looking for suitable opportunities.

During Lopez’s presentation, Vice Mayor Bruce Knell also asked about a proposed sculpture to be built out of wind turbines and the potential it might have for attracting more visitors to Fort Caspar Museum if it should be built nearby. That aspect of Tuesday’s discussion is explored in this article.

With the museum having met its cost recovery goal for FY 2022, members of the City Council suggested they are generally pleased. Knell thanked Lopez for the work she has been doing to look for ways to reduce subsidies.

City Manager Carter Napier said that as staff receives feedback from City Council after preliminary presentations for not only Fort Caspar but other Recreation facilities, it will take that feedback and work toward some revised proposals for how to operate those entities.

No immediate changes for Fort Caspar Museum are expected based on Tuesday’s work session discussion. Video of Tuesday’s work session discussion, some of the slides from Lopez’s presentation as well as a memo on the topic of Fort Caspar subsidies are available below: