Fort Bragg High School culinary arts students bake up holiday spirit – The Ukiah Daily Journal

FORT BRAGG, CA — The Fort Bragg Presbyterian Church’s free annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is truly a community effort. In response to the organizers’ call for help with the cost of pies to be included in the Thanksgiving dinner boxes, the Fort Bragg High School (FBHS) Culinary Arts Program and FBHS staff stepped up to Donate 25 student-made pumpkin pies.

FBHS Culinary Arts Program classes prepare students for food service and hospitality employment. Sixty-eight beginning Culinary Arts students prepared the pies under the guidance of teacher Amy Valla. Then, FBHS staff donated the cost of making the pies—money that will go back into the program. The 25 pies were frozen and donated to the church to be served as part of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Some students will rejoin the effort on Thanksgiving Day to slice and package the pies.

Last year, a record-setting 1,000 free meals were prepared, packed, and served (via home delivery or curbside pickup) through the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and the projection for this year is the same. Home Bakers largely made pre-pandemic desserts. Since 2020, Desserts have been supplied by local businesses—Safeway, Harvest Market, and A Sweet Affair Patisserie—through “Dessert Dollars” donated by the community. The Culinary Arts Program, through what amounted to its internal Dessert Dollars program, has made a significant contribution to the dessert drive effort, yielding as much as one-fifth of the Desserts needed to feed North Coast Residents from Westport to Albion who request a Thanksgiving meal

Those who wish to request a meal, volunteer, or donate can visit the church website at www.fbpchurch.org and click on the “2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner” tab.

“We are so fortunate to have a program like this in our community—one that not only prepares our young community members for a bright future but also generously contributes to a brighter today for our friends and neighbors,” said Printha Worthen, chair of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee. “What a marvelous partnership…one that truly reflects the spirit of Thanksgiving.”

“I have always wanted to participate in this event,” said Valla. “I am so proud of my students!”