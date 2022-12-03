Former World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Takes Firm Stance on Raging Golf Debate

The golf world is going crazy ever since the new updated OWGR system has come into existence. Almost every golfer is coming forward and talking about their thoughts related to the new system. While many players are supporting the new system, some including Scottie Scheffler are not very happy with it! And he recently spoke about it in a similar fashion to Tiger Woods.

Scottie Scheffler gives his take on the new OWGR system

Ever since the new OWGR system came into action, fans and players have been giving all kinds of reactions to it. And the latest one to add his comments about the same is Scottie Scheffler. The former world no. 1 is currently playing in the Hero World Challenge and is among the top players as of now. However, despite his amazing performance, Scheffler thinks that the new OWGR system will not do justice to the players.

The golf star recently gave his comments about the new updated OWGR system. And his statements were quite similar to what PGA Tour legend, Tiger Woods said. “Right now it seems to be a bit of a flawed system,” Scheffler said. “It’s definitely something nice to go back to (World No.1), but I’m not going to be thinking about it when I’m on the golf course…”.

Sep 22, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the first hole during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Scheffler also talked about how the top players weren’t making much of a difference to the field with their performance. And therefore the new OWGR system was not as great as it is being shown. “I think now I would say the top players are not bringing as much weight to events as they should…” they said. The golfer also talked about how Max Homa allegedly got more points on winning the Fortinet Championship than Rory McIlroy who won the Tour Championship! Although he was not very sure about his claim and ended up calling it a rumor.

According to Scheffler, it was not right to rank golfers who are not playing the same schedule. They said “I think as we all start to play together more often and you get the best players playing together more often, it’s going to be much easier to rank those guys.”. Fans must also remember what Tiger Woods said about the OWGR system. “OWGR, it’s a flawed system. That’s something we all here recognize,” Woods said at the press conference before the Hero World Challenge. The golf legend also said that there needed to be a new system in place of the one currently in existence. He even assured the fans by saying that like it was done in the past, the OWGR system will be changed soon again in the future.

