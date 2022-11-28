Former World Cup winning defender holds soccer camp for local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Cup might be on the other side of the world, but on Sunday, former Italian National Team defender Marco Materazzi decided to fly all the way to Las Vegas to teach local kids how to play the beautiful game.

Materazzi was a part of the 2006 Italian National Team that won the world cup in Germany. He says seeing these kids’ excitement reminds him of himself.

“I wanted to play everyday, all day football, because football for me is the best,” Materazzi said.

For parents like Raymond Fyler, this is an opportunity he couldn’t pass up for his child.

“For American sports, this is like training with like a Tom Brady,” Fyler said. “It’s absolutely amazing, the little things that kids can learn from playing with someone like that who’s played at the highest level, you just can’t get that anywhere and it’s amazing.”

Materazzi says he remembers when he was these kids’ age. he says he felt a passion for soccer at an early age, which is what he wants to share with these kids today.

I love them,” Materazzi said. “I want to see, all the time, every time, they improve.”

Fyler says he hopes his son can remember this experience and cherish it, just like how Fyler did when he was younger.

“Growing up playing sports, it’s always something you look back on life and you remember and some of our best friends are in the soccer community and we are always spending time with them,” Fyler said.