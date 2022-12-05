Former Women’s Basketball Standout Allison Feaster ’98 Earns 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allison Feaster ’98, one of the great student-athletes in the history of Harvard Women’s basketball, has been selected by the NCAA Honors Committee as a recipient of the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, the organization announced today (Dec. 5).

The Silver Anniversary Award annually recognizes accomplished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate athletics careers. The accolade recognizes former student-athletes who have distinguished themselves since completing their college athletics careers.

Feaster, a three-time Ivy League Player of the Year and four-time first-team All-Ivy selection, led the Crimson to three straight Ivy League titles between 1996 and 1998 and an upset over top-seeded Stanford in the 1998 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. Feaster holds numerous records at Harvard, including career points (2,312), rebounds (1,157), offensive rebounds (440), steals (290), field goals made (771) and free throws made (475). She was the 1998 recipient of the Radcliffe Prize, given to the most outstanding female student-athlete at Harvard.

Feaster was the fifth overall pick in the 1998 WNBA draft, going to the Los Angeles Sparks. Named to the WNBA All-Star Team in 2004, she played professionally with the Sparks, Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever and overseas with teams in Portugal, Italy, Spain and France.

Feaster was inducted into Harvard’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2016, she was selected to participate in the NBA’s Basketball Operations Associate Program as one of two women in the program.

She joined the Boston Celtics in September 2019 where she is currently the Vice President of Player Development and Organizational Growth. Feaster also co-leads the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice initiative which focuses on Addressing social and racial inequities in Greater Boston.

She has served as a sports representative to Myanmar, the Philippines, Suriname, & Guyana with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. A Champion of the advancement of women and girls, she was honored by YW Boston at the Academy of Women Achievers Celebration in 2022.