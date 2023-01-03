Former Winner standout Bella Swedlund intends to transfer from Kansas Women’s basketball – Mitchell Republic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Winner High School basketball standout Bella Swedlund said Monday that she intends to transfer from the University of Kansas Women’s basketball program.

Swedlund, a 5-foot-8 guard, has been redshirting in her first collegiate season and has not played to date.

In a tweet, Swedlund said she appreciated Kansas for allowing her the chance to play college basketball and she’s looking to make a decision on her next college in the next few weeks. Wherever she lands, she will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The Jayhawks are 11-1 to start the season and ranked No. 21 in the most recent Associated Press top-25 rankings.

Swedlund scored a Winner-record 2,256 points where she played from seventh grade, finishing in the top-15 for all-time girls high school scorers in the state. She was the Mitchell Republic’s girls basketball player of the year in 2021.

She committed to Kansas in June 2021, choosing the Jayhawks over Illinois State. She was a three-star recruit according to ESPN.com.