Former Winged Foot GM Colin Burns named Apogee Club COO

Shortly after his pending departure was made public in a letter to the membership, friends made over the course of three decades at Winged Foot began checking in with longtime general manager Colin Burns.

The first phone call was from CBS sports Anchor Jim Nantz, who insisted on being a vocal part of whatever sendoff the club was planning at the season’s end. The second was from Michael Pascucci, who developed and owns Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton and wanted to know how the 63-year-old Connecticut Resident might be spending his days after the season.

“In that very distinct voice of his, Mr. Pascucci was like, ‘Hey, Col, what’re you going to do next?'” Burns said. “I told him, ‘Mr. P, I’m not sorry. This is all kind of new to me.’ He says, ‘We should talk.'”

The conversation picked up over the weeks and months that followed.

Last week, Burns was named Chief Operating Officer at The Apogee Club, an exclusive private facility under construction in Hobe Sound, Florida, between Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach.

