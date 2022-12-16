Former Western Michigan football RB La’Darius Jefferson charged with Assault

KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan running back La’Darius Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of Assault or Assault and battery stemming from an October 15 incident near campus.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office authorized the charges on Dec. 9, and a warrant for Jefferson’s arrest was issued Wednesday.

Jefferson last took the field for WMU on Oct. 15 against Ohio, but missed the Broncos’ final five games for what then-head Coach Tim Lester called an indefinite suspension for a violation of team rules.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer responded at approximately 7:30 pm on Oct. 15 to an incident along Lafayette Avenue near the Arcadia Groves Apartments.

Three victims told an officer they were carrying a table and coolers along the road, when a car drove up behind them. They were walking on the road because there was no sidewalk. Jefferson and a woman exited the vehicle and approached.

According to the affidavit, Jefferson struck one person multiple times, then pursued him towards an apartment. When he tried to flee, Jefferson struck him in the face and also kicked and stomped him while he was on the ground. Jefferson also shoved a female victim while she tried to intervene.

Surveillance camera footage, cell phone footage and a witness all confirmed the events. A witness also said the attacks were unprovoked by any of the victims.

According to the affidavit, all three went to the emergency room at Bronson Hospital, where two reported suffering concussions. One victim also sustained contusions and abrasions to his face.

If convicted, Jefferson faces a punishment of up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500 for each count.

Before his suspension, the 6-foot-1, 238-pound senior played in 24 games across three seasons at WMU after spending his first two college seasons at Michigan State. It’s Dec. 4, the Muskegon High School alumnus and former Michigan State running back declared himself eligible for the 2023 NFL draft.