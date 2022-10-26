Former WBB Star Smith Named to 2022 USA Basketball 3×3 AmeriCup Roster

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor Women’s basketball alumhas been selected to the 2022 USA Women’s 3×3 AmeriCup Team, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

Smith, who just wrapped up her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, is joined by Veronica Burton, Lexie Hull and Camille Zimmerman on the squad. Smith has been a member of USA Basketball (5-on-5) since 2016 and will be making her 3×3 debut. A 2018 FIBA ​​U18 Women’s Americas Championship gold medalist, Smith was recently a finalist for the 2022 USA Women’s World Cup Team.

One of the most decorated Bears in program history, Smith helped lead Baylor to its 13th Big 12 regular-season title in 2022. She became one of seven Bears to reach the 2,000-point / 1,000-rebound mark in her career and earned seven different All-America honors as a senior, as well as her second-straight Big 12 Player of the Year nod.

Smith was taken No. 2 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft, becoming the 10th first-round pick in Baylor history and third top-two pick in program history. Recently, it was announced that Smith will be participating in the second season of Athletes Unlimited Basketball, Feb. 22-Mar. 26 in Dallas.

Both the men’s and women’s 3×3 teams will attend training camp, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, in Miami Lakes, Florida, before competing at the 2022 FIBA ​​3×3 AmeriCup, Nov. 4-6, in Miami. The USA swept the 2021 FIBA ​​3×3 AmeriCup, winning a pair of gold medals at the Inaugural event.

Each team is comprised of four Athletes who bring a combination of USA Basketball (5-on-5 and 3×3), professional and Collegiate basketball experience.

– BaylorBears.com –