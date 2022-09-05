Former Warriors Champion Eyeing NBA Comeback

Despite averaging just 3.8 PPG for his career, 26-year-old Patrick McCaw is a three-time NBA champion. Winning two rings with the Golden State Warriors and another with the Toronto Raptors, McCaw celebrated titles each summer from 2017-2019.

In a recent interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, McCaw said, “I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America.”

