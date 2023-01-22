Former Wahoos Hunter & Brogdon Shine on NBA Saturday Night

Two of the Greatest players in the history of the Virginia men’s basketball program had themselves a night on Saturday in the NBA, as both Malcolm Brogdon and De’Andre Hunter had standout performances for their respective teams.

Hunter dropped 25 points on 10/16 shooting from the floor, two three-pointers, and 3/3 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds and two assists as the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 122-118 on Saturday. Hunter is now averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games, including five games with at least 20 points during that stretch.

