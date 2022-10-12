Former VCU Basketball star missing; 70-year-old Accused of arson; Maymont Garden Glow set to begin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Here’s a look at our top Headlines for this Wednesday!

Former VCU Basketball Star Reported Missing

The urgent search for a former VCU basketball star Rob Brandenberg.

Rob Brandenberg – the former star athlete and now beloved youth basketball Coach has not been seen since Monday morning.

Close friends and family say he unexpectedly called out of work Monday and left a “despondent note” behind.

Brandenberg was last seen between 9 and 10 am Monday in Richmond driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima.

If you see Brandenberg or know anything about his disappearance, you are asked to call the police.

Victim of Shooting Had Catalytic Converter Stolen

The shooting happened around three Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Windy Cove Court in Henrico’s west end.

Police say the victim was shot while his Catalytic Converter was being stolen.

At last update he is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call them immediately.

Suffolk Woman Accused of Setting Fire at Assisted Living Facility

A 70-year-old woman is now in custody after being accused of setting a fire at an assisted living facility in Suffolk.

WVEC reports fire and Rescue got the call at about 1:30 Monday afternoon. They say the fire was intentionally set in the rec room – Burning curtains and a couch.

Smoke spread to the dining hall and two residence halls.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Deborah Fletcher is now facing several charges including arson.

5th Annual Garden Glow Set to Begin!

The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the Maymont Mansion in artistic lighting displays. (Maymont)

On Thursday, lights will transform the Park’s historic architecture and gardens.

Food trucks, fire pits, a glow bar, and a shop will also be there!

Garden Glow runs through Nov. 6.

Partly Cloudy

A cold front brings showers and the chance of storms tomorrow.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

