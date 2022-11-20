Former Utah DB Scoops Up First Fumble Recovery Of NFL Career

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked up the first fumble recovery of his NFL career against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons Hosted the Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

With 7:37 left in the first half, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson coughed up the football after a forced fumble by Jaquan Brisker. Johnson scooped up the pigskin and returned it 18 yards to the Atlanta 28-yard line.

The Bears owned a 10-7 lead at the time of Johnson’s big play.

At halftime, the Bears and Falcons were tied, 17-17.

During the first 30 minutes of game time, Johnson had one tackle and a fumble recovery.

The Bears entered the Week 11 contest with a 3-7 record.

Chicago’s game against Atlanta is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Johnson had 19 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.

During his three seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 100 total tackles, 87 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and 27 pass breakups in 36 games.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

