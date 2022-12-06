Former USU OL Dislocated Kneecap In NFL’s Week 13

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies and current Washington Commanders Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated kneecap during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

The New York Giants Hosted the Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 4.

Washington tied with New York, 20-20.

During the game, Larsen reportedly suffered a dislocated kneecap after playing 68 snaps.

“Commanders C Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday’s game, according to a person close to the situation. Next steps TBD, but this could be a season-ending injury for 2nd consecutive year (Achilles),” Standig tweeted on December 5. “Larsen helped stabilize OL since Entering the lineup this year.

Last season, the former USU standout had a season-ending Achilles injury.

MetLife Stadium currently has an artificial FieldTurf playing surface. FieldTurf has been heavily criticized by NFL players this season as a surface where injuries are more likely to occur than natural grass. The hashtag “#saferfields” was created to protest the fake turf.

After the Week 13 game and his reported injury, Larsen tweeted, “#saferfields.”

In November, the stadium announced that it would be changing its playing surface in 2023.

“We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years. We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface,” MetLife Stadium said in a statement to ESPN.

Statement from MetLife Stadium:

This season, the center has played in nine games, including eight starts. His 2022 start was delayed to last year’s Achilles injury. Larsen re-signed with the Commanders in March.

With the tie against the Giants, the Commanders moved their record to 7-5-1 this season.

Washington’s next game is at home against the Giants on Sunday, December 18 at 6:20 pm (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSL 5 TV.

About Tyler Larsen

Before his time in the NFL, Larsen was a member of the Utah State football program from 2009-13.

The center went undrafted in 2014 and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Washington during the next two preseasons.

In 2016, Larsen joined the Carolina Panthers. The former Utah State standout played for Carolina through the 2020 season.

He helped Washington to a 7-10 record in 2021 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury late in the year.

Larsen has played in 69 games during his NFL career.

