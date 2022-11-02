Former US Senator Scott Brown Hired as girls’ basketball Coach at Amesbury High School

A Resident of nearby Rye, NH, where he recently coached the junior high boys’ basketball team for three seasons, Brown spent his youth in Newburyport and Wakefield.

The 63-year-old Brown replaces Greg Dollas, who resigned in April after guiding Amesbury to a 68-15 record in four seasons, culminating with the 57-31 state championship win over Millbury at the Tsongas Center, the program’s first title.

Former US Senator Scott Brown, who was a four-year player at Tufts University and later watched his eldest daughter, Ayla, star on the court at Noble & Greenough and then Boston College, has been Hired as the new girls’ basketball Coach at Defending Division 4 state Champion Amesbury High.

Noting Brown’s extensive and valuable life and basketball experiences, Amesbury Athletic director Glen Gearon said “We are excited to have someone with his level of Athletic experience, strong character, and Diplomatic skills joining our program”.

Brown, who served as US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017 until Dec. 2020, Resigned as the head of New England Law Boston in August 2021 after a seven-month stint.

“I am excited to join the great tradition of excellence at Amesbury High School,” he said in a release.

“Basketball has always played an important role in my life and I look forward to the challenges of the job.”

At Tufts, ‘Downtown’ Scotty Brown was a long-range shooting specialist from 1977-81 for Coach John White before the introduction of the 3-pointer, finishing with 925 points (9.9 ppg). He was a senior Captain on a 14-10 Jumbos squad, averaging 10.3 points per game, with a 35-point effort against Brandeis.

Dollas, who led Amesbury to back-to-back Division 3 North Finals and then the D4 title, told the Newburyport Daily News at the time of his departure that his “philosophy and values ​​do not match what I have been experiencing at Amesbury HS at the moment.”

They coached three 1,000-point scorers with the program, including Avery Hallinan, who graduated along with her twin sister, McKenna, Gabby Redford, and Olivia DeLong.

Craig Larson can be reached at [email protected]