Former UNLV basketball star turned CEO of new Las Vegas resort, sports facility reveals plans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – It’s been a project in the works for more than a decade now, but Developers say the All Net Resort and Arena on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip is finally ready to move forward with construction.

On Wednesday, the group working together to bring this resort to life gave FOX5 News a look at the progress.

“We thought we wanted to do something different than the typical hotel and casino,” said Jackie Robinson, CEO of the All Net development.

Developers of the All Net Resort and Arena showed us what that 4.9-billion dollar property might look like.

A 500-room luxury hotel, convention center and 23,000 seat arena that they hope might attract the first NBA team to Las Vegas.

All Net Resort and Arena renderings OCT 2022 (All Net Resort and Arena)

“Are we looking? Are we being in the hunt? Do we have the assets and resources to put in a bid for a team? The answer is yes. If that becomes available, we will be going out to put in an offer for a franchise,” Robinson added.

Robinson is a former UNLV basketball star who played under legendary head Coach Jerry Tarkanian from 1973 to 1978.

He remembers his recruitment to UNLV and meeting stars of the day like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

All Net Resort and Arena renderings OCT 2022 (All Net Resort and Arena)

“Sammy Davis Jr. explained to me what he went through when he was performing here in that he couldn’t stay at a hotel at that time,” Robinson said.

“They said, you know what? I hope I live one day to see an African-American own a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip,” Robinson recalls a conversation with the legendary singer.

The All Net will not offer Gaming on the property.

Robinson said he hopes to be a destination for families as well as convention-goers.

All Net Resort and Arena renderings OCT 2022 (All Net Resort and Arena)

“What we’re doing is we’re going to provide the optimal types of it.

“When conventioneers come here and the CEOs are there, they don’t want their people coming here for casinos, they want them to be able to focus. So we’ll be the premier property on the Strip for conventions.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.