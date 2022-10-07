Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut

When the North Carolina men’s basketball team hits the court for ‘Live Action’ in the Dean Smith Center on Friday, many Tar Heels will be making their first appearance as a member of the program.

Off the court, however, a former Tar Heel will be making his broadcasting debut.

According to Inside Carolina, Garrison Brooks, a four-year starter in Chapel Hill, will be on the call for the preseason showcase event, alongside Kyle Straub and Matt Krause on ACC Network Extra.

Brooks averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in a Tar Heel uniform, earning a Second Team All-ACC Selection and receiving the nod as the 2020-2021 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button