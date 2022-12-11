Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, according to family

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jake Hescock – the former UCF football player who suffered cardiac arrest while jogging in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 6 – died, according to his family and UCF football Coach Gus Malzahn.

A social media post by his cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake passed on, may he Rest in Pease and forever shine his bright soul down upon us.”

Tributes from former teammates and coaches, including UCF football Coach Gus Malzahn, poured in on social media on Sunday after the news of Hescock’s passing broke.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family,” Malzahn wrote on Twitter.

Former UCF quarterback Mikey Keene wrote, “Jake Hescock was one of the most authentic guys I’ve ever been around. He was an incredible person and an even better friend. He made everyone around him a better person. Rest in Peace brother. You will be missed by all.”

