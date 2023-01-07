Former treasurer of youth football league stole $74K from organization, police say

The former treasurer of a youth football league in Morris County was arrested after he was accused of stealing $74,000 from the organization, authorities announced Friday.

Last October, the Mount Olive Township Police Department began an investigation into the alleged Theft of funds from the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association by 49-year-old Shawn J. Collins, who previously served as treasurer of the league’s booster club, according to a joint statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the department.

Detectives alleged that Collins was making unauthorized withdrawals of money from the booster club bank account and was not depositing money collected from events and concession sales, police said.

As a result, Collins was arrested and charged with theft, the office said. He was processed and released pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

A member of the league said in a statement that they were saddened by Collins’ alleged actions.

“We want to assure everyone that these actions and allegations do not represent the core values ​​or mission of the (association),” the statement read. “As an association, we are committed to being a safe and trustworthy organization that provides our players with the coaching and resources they need to be successful on and off the football field. While we cannot discuss the ongoing investigation, please know we are still working diligently on your behalf to ensure we can continue to provide a Stellar football experience for the young Athletes of Mount Olive.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation was asked to call the office’s financial crimes unit at 973-285-6200.

