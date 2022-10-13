Former Tiger signed by NFL team

A former Clemson running back has signed with a new NFL team.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday they have signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad.

Gallman played in eight NFL games last season, two with the Minnesota Vikings and six with the Atlanta Falcons, totaling 28 carries for 104 yards and one catch for 21 yards.

Prior to last season, Gallman played with the New York Giants from 2017-20 after being selected by the Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 61 career NFL games, Gallman has 366 carries for 1,548 yards and nine rushing touchdowns to go with 81 receptions for 519 yards and two more scores through the air.

Gallman left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school’s most decorated and productive running backs in history, producing 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) from 2014-16. The Loganville, Ga., native added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

– Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

