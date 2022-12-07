Former Tiger Glass Named To Indiana Basketball HOF Silver Anniversary Team

NEWCASTLE, Ind. – Former Auburn men’s basketball guard Lincoln Glass (South Bend, Ind.) was one of 17 players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.

Glass, currently the head boys basketball Coach at Macon East Academy, played for the Tigers from 2000-02 after transferring from Lincoln Trail (Ill.) College as one of the Top 5 junior college guards in the Nation by The Sporting News.

He played in 45 career games with eight starts under former head Coach Cliff Ellis. During his junior campaign, Glass averaged 7.2 points and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 34 percent from the field, 32 percent from beyond the arc and 89 percent from the free throw line. He also earned the team’s Sixth Man Award.

Glass, an all-state player out of South Bend Clay High School, was joined on the team by Tom Coverdale, Adam Ballinger, Kueth Duany, Patrick Jackson, Djibril Kante, Rob Kent, Isaac Kincaid, Maynard Lewis, Rodney Smith, Greg Tonagel , Herman Fowler, Joe Nixon, Jarrad Odle, Steve Reynolds, Adam Seitz and Brian Wray.

His high school accomplishments also included being honored twice as conference player of the year as well as region MVP, Metro player of the year and an all-metro selection.

2023 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 61st Men’s Awards Banquet on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be held at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis.