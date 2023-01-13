Former Texas Tech Red Raider Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Former Texas Tech Red Raider basketball standout Mac McClung is about to become the first NBA G-League player to participate in the All-Star weekend Slam Dunk Contest per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

McClung is a member of the Delaware Blue Coats and has also spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

