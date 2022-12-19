Former Texas Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer Portal to improve his NFL draft stock. Instead, he’ll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April.

According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2023 draft. He elected to transfer from Texas after one season with the program.

Considered a Consensus first-round pick following his breakout season with Alabama in 2020, Billingsley regressed during his final season with the Crimson Tide. After totaling 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 en route to a national title, the 6-4 tight end fell out of grace with Nick Saban, recording just 17 catches for 257 yards and three scores a year later in 10 games.

