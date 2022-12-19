Former Texas Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer Portal to improve his NFL draft stock. Instead, he’ll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April.

According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2023 draft. He elected to transfer from Texas after one season with the program.

Considered a Consensus first-round pick following his breakout season with Alabama in 2020, Billingsley regressed during his final season with the Crimson Tide. After totaling 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 en route to a national title, the 6-4 tight end fell out of grace with Nick Saban, recording just 17 catches for 257 yards and three scores a year later in 10 games.

Billingsley was considered one of the top transfers during the offseason by second-year Coach and former Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Expected to be the starting tight end, Billingsley never found his footing in Austin, recording just three catches for 38 yards. He also was served a six-game suspension to begin the year after violating team rules during his time at Alabama.

The Chicago native was listed as one of the top tight-end prospects coming out of Phillips Academy in 2019. For his career, he’ll finish with 40 catches for 597 yards and six touchdowns.

Scouts are currently projecting Billingsley to be a late Day 3 at best after limited production in college. Billingsley could also opt out of the draft and return to school before the Jan. 16 deadline.

Billingsley’s limited production was partly due to the emergence of sophomore Ja’Tavion Sanders. In his second year on the Forty Acres, Sanders tallied 49 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns. They finished third among Texas skill players in receptions and receiving yards, and finished second in touchdowns only behind Xavier Worthy.

The No. 20 Longhorns (8-4, 5-3 Big 12) will face No. 12 Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 8 pm

