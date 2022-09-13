Former Tennessee pass rusher suffers torn ACL in Week 1 NFL game, per report

Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending injury on Week 1 for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Detroit Lions, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Barnett limped off the field in the third quarter and was evaluated in a tent behind the sideline before exiting Ford Field, Eagles Wire reported. Barnett re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year, $14 million deal this offseason after he made 2 sacks and 20 solo tackles last season.

Barnett is a Legend among former Tennessee pass rushers, as he set a new Tennessee all-time career sacks record at 33, which broke the previous mark of 32 held by the legendary Reggie White. Barnett’s 52 career tackles for loss ranks second in Tennessee history only to Leonard Little’s program-record 53, according to his Tennessee bio.

Source: #Eagles pass-rusher Derek Barnett Tore his ACL and he’s out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

The Nashville, Tennessee native has spent his entire career in Philadelphia after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.