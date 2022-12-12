Former Tech golf standout earns LPGA Tour card

Former Texas Tech Women’s golfer Sofia Garcia qualified for an LPGA Tour card for next season by finishing tied for 24th in the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series Qualifying event that concluded Sunday at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama.

Garcia finished 15 under par over the eight qualification rounds. Players who finished inside the top 45 of the second and final event earned full LPGA Tour status for the 2023 season.

The LPGA Tour will hold 33 events in 2023 beginning with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from Jan. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. Garcia, who came to Tech from the South American country of Paraguay, was named a second-team all-American in 2019 by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. That year, she set the Texas Tech Women’s record for lowest strokes per round at 71.56. She also set school records for most individual victories in a season with three during the 2018-19 school year and for most rounds of par or better in a single season (21).

Tech football

Tyler Johnson, a Louisiana high school Offensive lineman, changed his commitment to Auburn on Sunday after he had been pledged to Texas Tech for almost three months.

Johnson, listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, is a senior at Natchitoches (La.) Central. He committed to Tech on Sept. 17.

He had scholarship offers from Baylor, Kansas State and Missouri among power-five conference programs. He also was courted by Houston, Liberty and multiple group-of-five schools in Louisiana, including Cotton Bowl-bound Tulane.

The national signing periods for high-school players are Dec. 21-23 and Feb. 1 through April 1.

Rodeo

Hunter Cure, the two-time world Champion steer Wrestler who graduated from Texas Tech, finished fourth in the world standings at the conclusion of the National Finals Rodeo that wrapped up Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cure finished the season with $247,309 in earnings. He won rounds 2, 4 and 9 at the NFR with runs of 3.7 seconds, 3.4 seconds and 3.6 seconds, respectively, and finished second in Saturday’s round 10 when he downed his steer in 3.7 seconds. They finished sixth in the average. It was his sixth trip to the National Finals.

The 39-year-old from Holliday was the PRCA world Champion in 2013 and 2015.

Cure told the Avalanche-Journal in March that he has been pondering retirement since he suffered a severe concussion in January 2021, his seventh by his estimation. However, a $57,000 windfall at RodeoHouston in March put him atop the world standings this year.