Former Tech golf standout earns LPGA Tour card

Former Texas Tech Women’s golfer Sofia Garcia qualified for an LPGA Tour card for next season by finishing tied for 24th in the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series Qualifying event that concluded Sunday at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama.

Garcia finished 15 under par over the eight qualification rounds. Players who finished inside the top 45 of the second and final event earned full LPGA Tour status for the 2023 season.

The LPGA Tour will hold 33 events in 2023 beginning with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from Jan. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. Garcia, who came to Tech from the South American country of Paraguay, was named a second-team all-American in 2019 by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. That year, she set the Texas Tech Women’s record for lowest strokes per round at 71.56. She also set school records for most individual victories in a season with three during the 2018-19 school year and for most rounds of par or better in a single season (21).

Tech football

Tyler Johnson, a Louisiana high school Offensive lineman, changed his commitment to Auburn on Sunday after he had been pledged to Texas Tech for almost three months.

