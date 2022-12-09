Former teammates, win national soccer titles days apart

The World Cup in Qatar may be dominating soccer conversations globally, but locally, those in the know are talking about a couple of massively important tournaments with connections closer to home.

Two former Montgomery High School teammates — Micky Rosenbaum and Tera Ziemer — won NCAA soccer titles with different schools within days of each other in the past week.

Rosenbaum, a junior at UCLA, saw her Bruins come back from a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 deficit to beat the Tarheels of the University of North Carolina Monday night for the Div. 1 crown.

Just two days earlier, Ziemer, Rosenbaum’s teammate in 2016-2017, won the Div. II title when her Western Washington University Vikings beat previously unbeaten West Chester University Golden Rams thanks in part to an early goal from Ziemer.

“I think it’s so awesome,” Rosenbaum said from Los Angeles. “Both of us winning? And going to the same high school? It is awesome.”

Rosenbaum and Ziemer played high school soccer in an era of tremendous talent in these parts.

Their peers included Maria Carrillo Graduate Maddy Gonzalez, who caught perennial powerhouse Santa Clara University’s attention before she even reached high school. And Tera’s sister Taylor Ziemer who signed with the University of Virginia before later transferring to Texas A&M to play with her sister.

Or goalkeeper Maria Carrillo Graduate Claire Howard who was a standout in the net for the University of Montana. Or Cardinal Newman’s Keely Roy, who scored 11 goals for Cal this season.

And trust me when I say this is a partial list.

The amount of Talent around here is next level.

Which brings me to this point: I’m all for getting full Tilt into the World Cup, or arguing whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo scored with his hair, but remember this, too, high school soccer season is underway here.

And it’s all our collective chance to see it, support it and appreciate it.

When large-school soccer moved from a fall to winter season back in 2017, it undoubtedly brought the level of postseason competition up.

But it also, I fear, did something else: Discourage the casual fan from turning up to see prep soccer.

It’s dark, cold and sometimes wet during these games.

But believe me, the level of soccer being played around here is worth the price of admission and worth enduring a little Chilly weather for it.

Because the names dropped above? They were, or are, stars for their Division 1 programs. And just a few years ago they were playing here two, three times a week.

And although that crop of players did feel uniquely awesome, there is plenty more where that came from. And where it came from are the fields and schools around here.

Newly minted national champ Rosenbaum, for one, recalled fondly looking forward to suiting up for Montgomery in part because the collection of players was so good. Both on her team and on the opposing bench.

“I was so excited to come to Montgomery and play,” Rosenbaum said. “I knew of Regan and Tera and Eden and Eden’s little sister Bria, so I was very excited.”

In high school soccer, club teammates become high school rivals. It’s fantastic.

And it plays out right here.

So we can watch Highlights on YouTube from the Bruins’ phenomenal, history-making come from behind win over the University of North Carolina this week, or Ziemer’s goal to put her Vikings ahead in the final.

Or we can map out a couple of marquee matchups to go watch in person.

Seeing the stars of Tomorrow today, so to speak.

Rosenbaum, who sparkled locally before heading to Westwood, became a starter her freshman season there.

About two months after graduating from high school, she started 14 out of 17 games for the Bruins after moving from the midfield to a defensive position.

She earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors that season after a standout performance against Crosstown Rival and Powerhouse USC.

She started four out of 17 appearances as a sophomore and saw action in all regular season games this season under first-year head Coach Marguerite Aozasa.

Hoisting the NCAA Trophy is a dream. And it’s been years and years in the making. Years spent playing in Sonoma County.

And to have two players, from the same high school team, do it mere days apart?

Double special.

Rosenbaum, who has won plenty in her career and spearheaded great wins, said Monday was the best day of her life.

“I don’t even know how to explain us,” she said. “Throughout this season it was so fun watching us play.”

“It’s been a dream.”

And it’s a dream that took root in the fields around here.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or [email protected] On Twitter @benefield.