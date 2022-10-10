Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment.

The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place at an apartment on the evening of Sept. 5 and the morning of Sept. 6.

Johnson, 18, allegedly slapped a woman after she got his phone wet, then took her phone and left at midnight, according to a criminal complaint. He returned four hours later and then, around 8:30 am, he started a verbal argument that allegedly escalated and he repeatedly punched the victim in her arms, stomach and head, causing her to throw up twice.

The alleged victim, who has not been identified, said she called 911 but Johnson chased her with scissors, took the phone, hung it up and threw it. They then allegedly grabbed her head and pushed it into the bed, making it hard for her to breathe.

The complaint says Johnson also cut himself with the scissors multiple times in an attempt to make the police think the victim was the aggressor.

The victim said she was able to leave when Johnson left for basketball practice. She provided investigators with a screenshot of her 911 call and a copy of her hospital report, which showed medical treatment for multiple bruises and a concussion.

The Pitt Athletic Department said Friday that Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending the resolution of legal charges filed against him.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard rated among the top 50 players in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Pitt in June. He previously committed to Syracuse University in 2020, when he was among the top five players in the class, and later signed with Oregon.

The Kingston, NY, native spent time with multiple high schools over the past four years, including Saugerties High School; IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida; Mayfair High School in Lakeview, California; Corona Centennial High School in Southern California; and Southern California Academy. He also spent one month at Oak Hill Academy at the start of the 2020-21 year, but left after one month without alerting school officials or Oak Hill Coach Steve Smith of his intentions.