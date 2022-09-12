Former Suns’ employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver investigation

A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter.

Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted Saturday that she and other former employees ”broke our NDA” in agreeing to be interviewed, a reference to a non-disclosure agreement.

“Dear @NBA I know it’s not a priority for you at this point, but a lot of us Trusted you, broke our NDA, and were traumatized all over again speaking to the Attorneys you assigned because we thought you’d do the right thing . #PhoenixSuns you’ve let hundreds down,” she wrote.

