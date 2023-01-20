Former Sunderland striker signs with US club in bid to reignite career

Former Sunderland striker Marc McNulty has gone to the US to try to reignite his career, signing a deal with Orange Country SC.

McNulty has seen his career stall since some early prolific seasons with Livingston and Coventry, and he was without a club since his loan spell at Dundee United ended last season.

The Scotsman made 21 appearances for Sunderland in the 2019/20 season, scoring five goals, before ending his loan spell early in January. That was the season cut short by the Outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

However, he is still just 30-years-old and he has headed to the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer, to join Orange County SC, where he will be coached by former Premier League player Richie Chaplow.

