Former Sunderland midfielder part of US Soccer scandal and alleged blackmail attempt

Former Sunderland midfielder Claudio Reyna is embroiled in a Bizarre US Soccer scandal about his son that features blackmail allegations.

This week, US head Coach Gregg Berhalter went public about physically abusing his wife Rosalind 31 years ago in 1991.

“Now is the time for me to publicly share some personal information which a third party has used against my family and me,” he said on his Twitter account.

“During the World Cup, an individual contacted US Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would “take me down” – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from a long time ago to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer.

