Former students Donate to Lipan High School basketball program | News
LIPAN — “Once an Indian, always an Indian.”
That phrase — spoken by the head coach of Lipan High School’s boys basketball team, Brent Gaylor — was in response to a generous check recently given to the team by former students.
Harold Ferguson and Shawn Chaviers, former Lipan ISD students and athletes, presented a $5,000 check to the Indians’ basketball program on Oct. 4.
Ferguson graduated from Lipan in 1996, while Chaviers graduated in 1991. Although they haven’t been LHS Indians for several years, both men still have fond memories of their former school and wanted to do their part in giving back.
“We’ve been friends since we were little and they needed a little help, so we wanted to help,” Ferguson said. “Everybody helped us grow up. This was our community, so it’s time to give back.”
The $5,000 donation will go toward the basketball team’s trip to Orlando, Florida for the Kaylee Scholarship Association Basketball Holiday Tournament from Dec. 26-30.
“It’s a welcome relief,” Gaylor said.
“Both of them graduated from here and played basketball here, and so it’s kind of nice for them to come and help our current players and give back a little bit,” Lipa girls head basketball Coach Amber Branson said. “It helps us out a lot and it gives us a little bit of relief, that we don’t have to rent that portion of the funds, so we’re just very grateful and appreciative.”
Ferguson and Chaviers currently own Iron Horse Plumbing in Stephenville and were a huge help to the district following the freeze that took place in February 2021.
“Every time we have a breakage, we use them,” Lipa ISD Superintendent Ralph Carter said. “When we had our freeze, if it hadn’t been for him (Ferguson), I don’t know what we would have done because he dropped everything and came over here and put us back together really quickly. Since I’ve been here five years, they’ve always given back. Whatever we’ve needed, they’ve helped out.”
Carter said the trip to Florida will be a great opportunity for the basketball team, especially because schools from all over the US will be competing in the tournament.
“There’s a lot of them that probably wouldn’t get this opportunity unless this was afforded to them by the school,” he added. “We feel good about doing it and it may become an annual event, depending on how it goes down there, so we’ll see.”
.