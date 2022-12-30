Former star QB turns Heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In 2018, then-Michigan Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. They went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. They checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. They were.

Watching Pinnacle practice, a different quarterback caught Hamilton’s eye. Hamilton went to the coach’s office to watch some film on this big, talented kid. They inquired about the player around the school.

He returned to Ann Arbor and told Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh, “I think we have our guy.”

While JD Johnson eventually accepted a Scholarship to Michigan, he would never take a snap for the Wolverines or any other college program. His story is one of heartbreak and resilience. It’s about a young man having his entire identity stripped, only to find a new one that’s been even more rewarding and inspiring.

The only Arizona native on Michigan’s roster is back in his old haunts for Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl Matchup with TCU (Saturday, 4:10 pm ET, ESPN). The winner will earn a spot in the national championship.

Johnson will tell you he’s from Phoenix, but mostly because the full answer is complicated. He was born in Calgary, the largest city in Alberta, Canada, where his father was coaching football. A couple of years later, that gig ended, and the family moved to Arizona. About five years later, they moved back to Canada, to Vancouver. Seven years after that, when Johnson was 13 or 14, they returned — again — to Arizona.

In Canada, Johnson played the same position his father had in the Canadian Football League: linebacker, and also some tight end. When he moved to Arizona the second time, his team didn’t have a quarterback. Johnson’s football IQ and athleticism allowed him to make the switch. “I ended up being pretty good,” they said.

In a week where a lot of Michigan and TCU football players said a lot of things, that is perhaps the biggest understatement. Johnson blossomed into a prospect who drew interest from big-time college programs.

He’s still a Talent and an impressive physical specimen, 6-foot-4 and broad shouldered. Harbaugh plays catch with him before practices sometimes. “Amazing arm,” they said. “They can still rip it like you wouldn’t believe.”

They just aren’t allowed to play tackle football.

One out of every 3,000 live births results in a coarctation of the aorta in the heart, according to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Johnson was one of them, although it wasn’t diagnosed at birth. As Johnson explained it, his body created two collateral veins that sort of averted the blockage and kept him alive.

When he was 12 and living in Arizona, the issue was discovered during a routine sports physical as a result of high blood pressure. When he turned 14, he had a stent inserted to address the problem, with the plan to do it again when he was 18. It was serious, but also not a real concern. As soon as the incision healed, a month after the surgery, he played in a football game.

As Johnson grew, and developed as a quarterback, Colleges took notice. But even as a junior, he remained in Rattler’s shadow. Johnson isn’t even aware of Hamilton’s initial visit. All he knows is that he received a text one day from Hamilton. “Holy crap,” Johnson thought. Hamilton wanted to visit (again). He wanted Johnson to visit Ann Arbor (which he did, during Michigan’s preparation for the Peach Bowl against Florida).

Johnson loved Harbaugh and Hamilton and the Michigan culture of excellence. They committed shortly after the visit, in December of 2018.

Michigan, like every school seriously Pursuing Johnson, knew about his heart condition. During his senior year of high school, Johnson traveled to Ann Arbor. They saw Michigan’s home game against Notre Dame on Oct. 26, 2019. A weekend highlighted by Michigan dominating the Irish under a torrential downpour also included confirmation of Johnson’s plan to enroll in January and have his second heart surgery at the university’s hospital.

The day after the game, they met with some doctors. What Johnson thought were routine tests in preparation for the surgery turned suspicious. His blood pressure was a tad high. One doctor mentioned a concern about him getting hit too hard on the field.

They returned home, not thinking much about it. Two or three days later, he got a phone call that crushed him. He was told he couldn’t play football anymore.

There were tears and hugs and moments of stunned silence as he processed the news.

“My whole life, my whole identity was playing football: ‘JD Johnson the quarterback,'” he said. “And now that was getting taken away from me. To be an 18-year-old kid, that’s tough. That’s really tough to go through.”

They weren’t fully accepting, not at first. Johnson said Doctors were following general guidelines that he felt did not necessarily apply to him. They didn’t require open-heart surgery; he had a non-invasive procedure in which surgeons went through his groin. He and his family petitioned for Doctors to reconsider, to no avail.

In addition to the shock, Johnson was “terrified” he’d lose his scholarship. Harbaugh quickly made it clear he’d Honor Michigan’s commitment and invited Johnson to help the team in a different way.

Johnson’s Dreams of playing in the NFL were done. The next best thing? Coaching.

“He’s become an unbelievably valuable member of our team,” said Matt Weiss, Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. “He’s in the quarterback meetings every day, helping those guys.”

Johnson’s days look a lot like starting quarterback JJ McCarthy’s, except he’s not taking reps during practice and is instead filling whatever need might arise. His size and athleticism allow him to mimic an Offensive lineman or a pass rusher in various drills. He throws with the other quarterbacks before practices and games, and can run routes for them too.

“Literally anything this team needs, he’s willing to do it,” said back-up quarterback Davis Warren.

During games, he’s on the sideline, wearing a headset. He’ll hear a string of words from the Offensive play caller — “Propel, Left, Chair, Michigan, Two” is the not-real example he gave — and use hand signals to convey that to the offense on the field. (The large signs with images on them on Michigan’s sideline represent Michigan’s formation, with some serving as decoys.)

Said McCarthy: “Being able to look to the sideline before every play and see him and his confidence — it rubs off on me.”

A year ago, Johnson wasn’t fully committed to coaching. It’s Dec. 10, 2021, he announced that he was coming out of medical retirement and intended to transfer.

“This summer, I was reevaluated by a world-renowned cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, who concluded that I should be permitted to play college football,” Johnson wrote.

As it turned out, the doctor “ended up not giving us a ton of help,” Johnson said. Johnson’s family sent his updated medical information to a bunch of schools, but they all had the same opinion: It was too risky for Johnson to play a contact sport.

After that, he found peace in his playing career being over. His family has a strong Christian faith; his grandfather is a pastor. He’d been taught that God has a plan for everyone.

“There could be a kid out there that’s a freshman that this just happened to as well, and they look at a story like I have or a story that you write, and they’re inspired by it,” Johnson said. “So I think it’s going to turn out to be more of a positive than a negative.”

Michigan’s players and coaches highlight his upbeat attitude.

“He’s just a guy that never took the victim’s mentality,” McCarthy said. “Everything he’s been through, everything that was taken away from him, he’s shown up every single day with a smile on his face and a drive to learn and to try to be the best Coach he can be. It’s super inspiring to be around that guy.”

Harbaugh and Weiss said he’s been a Fantastic Coach — a film junkie who can easily connect with people.

On Thursday at Michigan’s media day, Johnson wore a block ‘M’ baseball cap and stood off to the side from the action. Had things gone differently, he would have been sitting at one of the long tables like most of the rest of the Wolverines, Fielding questions about TCU, or perhaps at a dais like McCarthy.

They weren’t, and that’s OK.

“I honestly couldn’t be happier where I’m at in this program,” he said. “I’m very motivated to be a Coach right now.”

