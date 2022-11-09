FORMER SKYHAWK HEAD GOLF COACH JERRY CARPENTER FEATURED AS GUEST ON #OVCEXTRA PODCAST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. –

Retired University of Tennessee at Martin head golf Coach Jerry Carpenter is the Featured guest on Episode 46 of the #OVCExtra podcast, Hosted by Ohio Valley Conference Assistant Commissioner for Strategic Communications Kyle Schwartz.

Carpenter has spent 60 years at UT Martin, including his time as an undergraduate student, 34 years as the university’s Bookstore manager and 18 as the head golf coach. The Newbern, Tenn. native was tabbed as the golf program’s second head coach in 2002 and served in that role until retiring at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. The 1966 UT Martin Graduate helped guide the Skyhawks to their first OVC team Championship in 2016 and has been a part of the program’s 2021 and 2022 league titles as a Volunteer assistant.

In the Episode that was recorded in September, Carpenter discusses his path to UT Martin, his background as a Collegiate and high school football/basketball official, how the late Athletic director Phil Dane lured him to become the Skyhawk head golf Coach following the retirement of Grover Page, the Evolution of the state-of-the-art Rhodes Golf Center and what makes UT Martin so special.

The full episode can be heard at the link above.

