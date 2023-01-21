Former Sky View soccer Coach pleads guilty to sexting with undercover Officer posing as a teenage girl – Cache Valley Daily

Jorge Alejandro Cruz jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The former soccer Coach for Sky View High School has confessed to sexting with an undercover police officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl, in February 2022. Jorge Alejandro Cruz, a 49-year-old Logan man, accepted a plea and will now wait to be Sentenced March 6.

According to court records, Cruz was in 1st District Court for a change of plea hearing Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to three counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, two second-degree felonies and one third-degree felony; along with one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, also a third-degree felony.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four remaining charges.

Cruz messaged the undercover officer on a popular mobile app in December 2021. He originally claimed he was a 15-year-old boy and began asking graphic questions about the girl’s body.

During the months that followed, Cruz shared several inappropriate photos and videos of himself with the officer. He also asked numerous times for naked photos to be sent to him.

Police reported the chats were started by Cruz each time and continued to become more graphic, as he described details of what he wanted to do with the officer. They later asked to meet up on Feb. 8 and 9 but never showed up.

Police obtained a search warrant and later traced the user account to an email address, registered to Cruz’s name and birth date. They also learned that he was involved with multiple youth soccer teams, including Sky View’s.

Upon Cruz’s arrest in March 2022, the Cache County School District immediately placed him on administrative leave. They reported that there hadn’t been any reports of inappropriate behavior with players.

Cruz was reportedly in his fifth year as head coach of the Sky View Bobcats and led the team to a 4A State Championship in 2019. He is currently out of jail on bail and could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

