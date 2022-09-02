Former Sarasota Art Museum director takes new post in St. Petersburg

Anne-Marie Russell, the founding executive director of the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College who went on to help create Architecture Sarasota, has been named the interim executive director of the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

“Under Anne-Marie’s leadership we will continue to evolve the MFA to serve as the dynamic cultural destination that the community of St. Petersburg and beyond knows and loves,” Dimity Carlson, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “Anne-Marie’s experience as an entrepreneurial leader, her training in art history and anthropology, and her rigorous connoisseurship skills bring a unique perspective to the largest encyclopedic museum in Florida. We look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

