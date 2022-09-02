Former Sarasota Art Museum director takes new post in St. Petersburg

Anne-Marie Russell, the founding executive director of the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College who went on to help create Architecture Sarasota, has been named the interim executive director of the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

“Under Anne-Marie’s leadership we will continue to evolve the MFA to serve as the dynamic cultural destination that the community of St. Petersburg and beyond knows and loves,” Dimity Carlson, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “Anne-Marie’s experience as an entrepreneurial leader, her training in art history and anthropology, and her rigorous connoisseurship skills bring a unique perspective to the largest encyclopedic museum in Florida. We look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Russell will replace Kristen A. Shepherd, who resigned earlier this month after more than five years as executive director. Carlson said Shepherd guided the museum “through the challenges of the pandemic, as well as through a period of substantive growth. Kristen has also facilitated acclaimed exhibitions and important loans and accessions.”

The museum in downtown St. Petersburg boasts a collection covering nearly 5,000 years of civilization in thousands of objects and includes Masterpieces by Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe, Willem De Kooning and others, a sculpture garden and an extensive photography collection. It opened in 1965.

Russell said the position appeals to her “background in Anthropology and art history, that sort of Holistic approach to art objects and the stories they can tell about our experiences.” She said she has a “lot to offer in the situation as a museum professional, and the breadth and depth of the subject is an ideal fit.”

Russell joined the Sarasota Art Museum, which is operated by Ringling College of Art and Design, in 2015 and led it through the final years of fundraising, design and renovation of the historic Sarasota High School building that became a home for contemporary traveling art exhibitions. It opened with a Gala event in December 2019, just a few months before it was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

She Resigned in March 2021 to become executive director of the new non-profit Architecture Sarasota, which brought together two separate organizations with similar interests – the Center for Architecture Sarasota and the Sarasota Architectural Foundation.

Last July, Ringling College named Virginia Shearer, former director of education at the High Museum in Atlanta, as the new executive director.

Since Russell joined Architecture Sarasota, the organization and the community’s history through the Sarasota School of Architecture have been featured in articles in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Travel & Leisure magazine.

Anne Essner, chair of the Architecture Sarasota board, said Russell is leaving the organization in great shape.

“She knew she could leave us at this point and we wouldn’t collapse. We are in an excellent position to get somebody really good and interesting, and I promise you we will do that,” Essner said.

She added that programs and exhibitions are planned into next year, and the annual Sarasota MOD Weekend, to be held Nov. 10-13, is set up with a theme of Tropical Modernism, which is also the name of an exhibition that will open that weekend. MOD Weekend traditionally features home tours, and walking and kayak Tours of significant Architectural landmarks, lectures and other events. Russell said this year’s event will have houses that have never been offered for tours.

Essner said the board has started making contacts with companies to launch a national search for a new executive director.

“We are confident that the groundwork Anne-Marie has laid is going to make this a very attractive place to come,” Essner said. “They won’t have to do all the hard work that she has done” in creating the organization.

Essner said Rae Ramos, the Assistant director, will continue with the organization, and she and other board members will take a more active role until a replacement can be found.

Russell said Architecture Sarasota has enjoyed a greater success “than I could have asked for in such a short amount of time. It’s a Testament to how much untapped energy there is in our community for supporting great design and how significant Sarasota is in the global art and design community.”

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at [email protected] And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.