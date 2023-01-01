Former Ryder Cup Player Barry Lane Passes Away Age 62

Barry Lane, a former Ryder Cup player and multiple Tour winner, has sadly passed away at the age of 62.

Lane, originally from West London, took up golf at the age of 14 and went on to become an Assistant pro at the Downshire Golf Club in Berkshire. They eventually joined the European Tour in 1982, aged 22, and went on to have a hugely successful playing career.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button